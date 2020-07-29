Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Alamos Gold (AGI)

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Hold rating on Alamos Gold (AGI) on July 22 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.47, close to its 52-week high of $11.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 78.1% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alamos Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.03, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.58 and a one-year low of $3.34. Currently, Alamos Gold has an average volume of 3.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 209 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AGI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.