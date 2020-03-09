Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

In a report released today, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.16, close to its 52-week low of $25.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.7% success rate. Rice covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AMN Healthcare Services, and Service International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acadia Healthcare with a $36.00 average price target.

Based on Acadia Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $332 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACHC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, William Grieco, a Director at ACHC bought 5,000 shares for a total of $21,600.

Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities.