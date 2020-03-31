Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Mosaic Co (MOS)

In a report released today, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Mosaic Co (MOS), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.00, close to its 52-week low of $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Parkinson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mosaic Co with a $18.33 average price target, representing an 86.9% upside. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.01 and a one-year low of $6.50. Currently, Mosaic Co has an average volume of 6.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MOS in relation to earlier this year.

The Mosaic Co. engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients. The Potash segment owns and operates potash mines and production facilities in North America which produce potash-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and industrial products. The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment produces and sell phosphate and potash-based crop nutrients, and animal feed ingredients, in Brazil. The company was founded on October 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.