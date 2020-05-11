Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Hms Holdings (HMSY)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings (HMSY) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hms Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.00, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.67 and a one-year low of $18.20. Currently, Hms Holdings has an average volume of 850.1K.

HMS Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of cost containment solutions in the healthcare marketplace. It uses healthcare data technology, analytics, and related services to deliver coordination of benefits, payment, population risk intelligence, care management, and consumer engagement solutions to help payers reduce costs, and improve healthcare outcomes. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.