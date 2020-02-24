Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Buy Rating for E*Trade Financial (ETFC)

In a report issued on February 20, Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on E*Trade Financial (ETFC), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Raymond James Financial, and Janus Henderson Group.

E*Trade Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00.

E*Trade Financial’s market cap is currently $11.88B and has a P/E ratio of 13.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.03.

E*TRADE Financial Corp. engages in the provision of investment and online stock brokerage services. It offers digital platforms and support to individual investors through phone, email, and online via two national financial centers as well as in personal though financial centers.

