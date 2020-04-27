Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Constellium (CSTM)

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Buy rating on Constellium (CSTM) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 52.4% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Turquoise Hill Resources, and First Quantum Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellium with a $14.40 average price target, which is a 147.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Constellium’s market cap is currently $794.1M and has a P/E ratio of 12.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.14.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment includes the production of rolled aluminum products. The Aerospace & Transportation segment includes the production of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace market, as well as rolled products for transport and industry end-uses. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment includes crash-management systems, body structures and side impact beams in Germany, North America and China. The company was founded on May 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Paris, France.