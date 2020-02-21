Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Hold Rating for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

In a report released today, Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.57, close to its 52-week high of $143.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandloi is ranked #3060 out of 5994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarEdge Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.60, implying a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $52.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEDG in relation to earlier this year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services.