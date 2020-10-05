Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Credit Suisse analyst Meghan Durkin maintained a Hold rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK) on October 1. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Durkin is ranked #6626 out of 6960 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $16.56 average price target.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

