Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Callon (CPE)

Credit Suisse analyst William Janela maintained a Hold rating on Callon (CPE) yesterday and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Janela is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Janela covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Cimarex Energy, and Parsley Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Callon is a Hold with an average price target of $0.98, which is a 132.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $0.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.53 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, Callon has an average volume of 25.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CPE in relation to earlier this year.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.