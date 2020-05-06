Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Voya Financial (VOYA)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial (VOYA) yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.1% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voya Financial with a $62.78 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Voya Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $696 million and GAAP net loss of $771 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $831 million and had a net profit of $121 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment is comprised of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The Individual Life segment provides universal and variable life insurance products. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.