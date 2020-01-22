Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Switch (SWCH)

In a report issued on January 20, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Switch (SWCH), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.17, close to its 52-week high of $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 52.2% success rate. Badri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Switch has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.60.

Based on Switch’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.07 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWCH in relation to earlier this year.

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers.