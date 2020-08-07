Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Performance Food Group, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Restaurant Brands International with a $62.36 average price target, a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on Restaurant Brands International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion and net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.27 billion and had a net profit of $135 million.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.