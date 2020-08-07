Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Nisource (NI)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on Nisource (NI) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.90.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 61.7% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nisource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nisource’s market cap is currently $9.32B and has a P/E ratio of 50.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.76.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NiSource, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Operations segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Merrillville, IN.