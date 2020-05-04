Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Curo Group Holdings (CURO)

In a report issued on May 1, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Curo Group Holdings (CURO), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.6% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curo Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

Based on Curo Group Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $265 million and net profit of $30.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $249 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The United Kingdom segment covers the Wage Day Advance business. It also offers an omni-channel customer acquisition, onboarding, and servicing platform under the Curo Platform brand. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight on February 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.