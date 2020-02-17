Credit Suisse Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Altice Usa (ATUS)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa (ATUS) on February 12 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 64.2% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, ViacomCBS, and Comcast.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altice Usa with a $39.25 average price target, implying a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Altice Usa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $329K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $213 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Altice USA, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The company operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business segments.

Read More on ATUS: