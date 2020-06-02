Credit Suisse Remains a Sell on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Sell rating on NGL Energy Partners (NGL) yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.70.

NGL Energy Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.33.

Based on NGL Energy Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion and net profit of $43.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.3 billion and had a net profit of $111 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NGL in relation to earlier this year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the ownership and operation of a vertically integrated energy business. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Logistics; Water Solutions; Liquids; Refined Products and Renewables; and Corporate and Other. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries or for resale at owned and leased pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment provides services for the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production and for the disposal of solids such as tank bottoms and drilling fluids and perform trucks washouts. The Liquid segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants. The Refined Products and Renewables segment conducts gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel marketing operations. The Corporate and Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.