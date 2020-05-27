Credit Suisse Remains a Sell on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

In a report released today, Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Hibbett Sports (HIBB), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Hibbett Sports has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Hibbett Sports’ market cap is currently $322M and has a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HIBB in relation to earlier this year.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. It features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. Its shopping channel includes store locations, and websites or apps. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.