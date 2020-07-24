Credit Suisse Remains a Sell on CH Robinson (CHRW)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Sell rating on CH Robinson (CHRW) on July 15 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

CH Robinson has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $77.10, a -9.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Sell.

CH Robinson’s market cap is currently $11.47B and has a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2793.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHRW in relation to earlier this year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.