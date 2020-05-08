Credit Suisse Remains a Sell on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceridian HCM Holding with a $65.08 average price target, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $222 million and GAAP net loss of $1.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $195 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDAY in relation to earlier this year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.