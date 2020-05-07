Credit Suisse Remains a Hold on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Hold rating on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) yesterday and set a price target of C$46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 76.9% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Newmont Mining, and Lundin Mining.

Wheaton Precious Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.65.

The company has a one-year high of $42.80 and a one-year low of $18.66. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average volume of 3.75M.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Peñasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.