Credit Suisse Remains a Hold on Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report released today, Iain Pearce from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF), with a price target of CHF89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.43.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.38, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 942.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSREF in relation to earlier this year.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.