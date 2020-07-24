Credit Suisse Remains a Hold on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

In a report issued on July 15, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), with a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.12, close to its 52-week high of $190.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Dominion Freight is a Hold with an average price target of $158.00, which is a -14.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Based on Old Dominion Freight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $987 million and net profit of $133 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $991 million and had a net profit of $133 million.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The company involves in the ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr. and Lillian Congdon in 1934 and is headquartered in Thomasville, NC.