Credit Suisse Remains a Hold on LendingClub (LC)

In a report released today, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on LendingClub (LC), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 67.3% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Headhunter Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LendingClub is a Hold with an average price target of $16.00.

Based on LendingClub’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $166 million and net profit of $234K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LC in relation to earlier this year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of an online credit marketplace for borrowers and investors. It offers personal, business, auto refinance, K-12 education loans and patient solutions. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.