Credit Suisse Remains a Hold on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ironwood Pharma is a Hold with an average price target of $12.60, implying a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.11 and a one-year low of $7.91. Currently, Ironwood Pharma has an average volume of 2.01M.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of medicines. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.