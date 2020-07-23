Credit Suisse Remains a Hold on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Hold rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.48, close to its 52-week high of $24.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Kansas City Southern, and Old Dominion Freight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Echo Global Logistics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.30, representing a -3.8% downside. In a report issued on July 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.64 and a one-year low of $14.17. Currently, Echo Global Logistics has an average volume of 231.7K.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. It also focuses on transportation with arrangements truckload and less than truck load carriers, and also offers small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P. Lefkofsky in January 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.