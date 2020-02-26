Credit Suisse Remains a Hold on American Tower (AMT)

Credit Suisse analyst Wan Zhang maintained a Hold rating on American Tower (AMT) today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $243.51.

American Tower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $261.00, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Based on American Tower’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $563 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $278 million.

