Credit Suisse Remains a Hold on Alamos Gold (AGI)

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Hold rating on Alamos Gold (AGI) yesterday and set a price target of $6.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.16, close to its 52-week high of $8.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 76.9% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Newmont Mining, and Lundin Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alamos Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.46, implying a -10.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $186 million and net profit of $38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $71.5 million.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.