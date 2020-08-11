Credit Suisse Remains a Buy on SunPower (SPWR)

In a report issued on August 2, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on SunPower (SPWR), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.13.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 66.7% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SunPower is a Hold with an average price target of $8.39.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SunPower’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $449 million and GAAP net loss of $1.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $436 million and had a net profit of $121 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments: The SunPower Energy Services Segment deals with the sales of solar energy solutions in the North America region including direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement and construction. The SunPower Technologies Segment involves technology development, worldwide solar panel manufacturing operations, equipment supply to resellers, commercial and residential end-customers outside of North America. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.