Credit Suisse Remains a Buy on Starbucks (SBUX)

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks (SBUX) today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Jack In The Box.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Starbucks with a $80.62 average price target, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Starbucks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.1 billion and net profit of $886 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.63 billion and had a net profit of $761 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores. The Channel Development segment include sales of packaged coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink beverages to customers outside of its company-operated and licensed stores. The company brands include Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle’s Best. Starbucks was founded by Jerry Baldwin and Howard D. Schultz on November 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More on SBUX: