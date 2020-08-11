Credit Suisse Remains a Buy on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 66.8% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Organogenesis Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.25, representing a 101.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.73 million and GAAP net loss of $16.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.67 million.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical, and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.