Credit Suisse Remains a Buy on Capital One Financial (COF)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial (COF) on January 21 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.82, close to its 52-week high of $107.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital One Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.04, a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Capital One Financial’s market cap is currently $49.72B and has a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COF in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Mayo Shattuck, a Director at COF sold 7,070 shares for a total of $682,750.

Capital One Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.