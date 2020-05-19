Credit Suisse Remains a Buy on ArcelorMittal (MT)

Credit Suisse analyst Carsten Riek maintained a Buy rating on ArcelorMittal (MT) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.35.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ArcelorMittal with a $14.98 average price target, a 61.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.89 and a one-year low of $6.64. Currently, ArcelorMittal has an average volume of 5.64M.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Europe, Brazil, ACIS, Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate. The Europe segment offers hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. The Brazil segment covers wire rod, bar and rebars, billets, blooms, and wire drawing. The ACIS segment produces a combination of flat, long, and tubular products. The Mining segment focuses on steel operations. The Others segment represents the corporate and shared services, financial activities, and shipping and logistics. The company was founded by Lakshmi N Mittal in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.