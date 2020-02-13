Credit Suisse Reiterates a Sell Rating on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg reiterated a Sell rating on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) on February 10 and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.6% and a 32.3% success rate. Lundberg covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Ranger Energy Services, and Nabors Industries.

Diamond Offshore Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.52, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $74.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $79.21 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.