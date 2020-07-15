Credit Suisse Reiterates a Hold Rating on QTS Realty (QTS)

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri reiterated a Hold rating on QTS Realty (QTS) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.84, close to its 52-week high of $68.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

QTS Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.75.

The company has a one-year high of $68.97 and a one-year low of $42.64. Currently, QTS Realty has an average volume of 840.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTS in relation to earlier this year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the provision of data center solutions. Its products include cloud services, connectivity, custom data center, colocation, critical facilities management, and managed services. It also offers industry solutions such as enterprise, financial services, information technology and digital media, federal, and healthcare. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.