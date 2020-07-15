Credit Suisse Reiterates a Hold Rating on Coresite Realty (COR)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on Coresite Realty (COR), with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Coresite Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $121.71.

Based on Coresite Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $147 million and net profit of $17.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a net profit of $19.66 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Crp Aiv Gp, L.L.C., a Major Shareholder at COR sold 2,000,000 shares for a total of $249,100,000.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.