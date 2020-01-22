Credit Suisse Reiterates a Buy Rating on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri reiterated a Buy rating on Motorola Solutions (MSI) yesterday and set a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.94, close to its 52-week high of $182.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 52.2% success rate. Badri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ubiquiti Networks, CommScope Holding, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Motorola Solutions with a $189.75 average price target.

Motorola Solutions’ market cap is currently $30.32B and has a P/E ratio of 29.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -27.48.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the Products and Systems Integration. The Products segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software.