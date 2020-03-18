Credit Suisse Reiterates a Buy Rating on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Motorola Solutions (MSI), with a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.37, close to its 52-week low of $136.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 39.4% success rate. Badri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ubiquiti Networks, CommScope Holding, and Cisco Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Motorola Solutions with a $196.13 average price target, which is a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $187.49 and a one-year low of $136.01. Currently, Motorola Solutions has an average volume of 1.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration. The Products segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software.