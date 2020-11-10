Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $151.06, close to its 52-week high of $165.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 71.0% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Integra Lifesciences, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.24.

The company has a one-year high of $165.15 and a one-year low of $74.37. Currently, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an average volume of 995.8K.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.