Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $163.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 68.1% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $221.38.

The company has a one-year high of $251.11 and a one-year low of $125.48. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has an average volume of 1.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PANW in relation to earlier this year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 01, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

