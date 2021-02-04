Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Trueblue (TBI)

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Hold rating on Trueblue (TBI) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 64.8% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Target Hospitality, ARAMARK Holdings, and Nielsen Holdings.

Trueblue has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

The company has a one-year high of $23.04 and a one-year low of $12.02. Currently, Trueblue has an average volume of 178.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TBI in relation to earlier this year.

TrueBlue, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following business segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and others. The PeopleManagement segment supplies contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. The PeopleScout segment covers the provision of permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing for its customers for all major industries and jobs. TrueBlue was founded by John Ross Coghlan and Glenn Welstad in 1989 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.