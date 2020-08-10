Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

In a report released today, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 71.7% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Headhunter Group, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TripAdvisor is a Hold with an average price target of $21.73, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

TripAdvisor’s market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of 35.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.31.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

