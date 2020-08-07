Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Spire (SR)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Spire (SR), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.76, close to its 52-week low of $57.37.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 61.7% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Spire has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $70.40, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.00 and a one-year low of $57.37. Currently, Spire has an average volume of 325.9K.

Spire Inc. operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc. a subsidiary engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. The company also engages in other businesses, including the transportation of liquid propane, real estate development, the compression of natural gas, financial investments in other enterprises, propane sales transactions, propane storage, and related services, and merchandise sales business. Spire was founded on October 1, 2001 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.