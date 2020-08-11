Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi maintained a Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) on August 4 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $211.50, close to its 52-week high of $221.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandloi is ranked #2846 out of 6887 analysts.

SolarEdge Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $163.09, implying a -23.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, JMP Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $431 million and net profit of $42.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $325 million and had a net profit of $33.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEDG in relation to earlier this year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

