Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Schlumberger (SLB)

In a report issued on January 20, Jacob Lundberg from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Schlumberger (SLB), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.7% and a 37.9% success rate. Lundberg covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Ranger Energy Services, and Nabors Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Schlumberger with a $44.50 average price target, representing a 18.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Schlumberger’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.23 billion and net profit of $333 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.18 billion and had a net profit of $538 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 121 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SLB in relation to earlier this year.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, Production, Cameron and Elimination and other.

