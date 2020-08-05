Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Plains All American (PAA)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Hold rating on Plains All American (PAA) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plains All American is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50, implying a 36.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.81 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Plains All American has an average volume of 5.19M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, refined products and other natural gas-related petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segments consist of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment includes fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminalling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well LPG fractionation and isomerization services. The Supply and Logistics segment is engaged in the sale of gathered and bulk-purchased crude oil and natural gas liquids volumes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.