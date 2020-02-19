Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Mercer International (MERC)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Mercer International (MERC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.50, close to its 52-week low of $9.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 77.0% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, TransAlta, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mercer International with a $12.00 average price target, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Mercer International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $72.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $45.01 million.

Mercer International, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills.