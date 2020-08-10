Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Hollyfrontier (HFC)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Hollyfrontier (HFC), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.8% and a 40.4% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Paramount Resources, and Marathon Petroleum.

Hollyfrontier has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.08, implying a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

Hollyfrontier’s market cap is currently $4.13B and has a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries. The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment offers base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties, and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward which includes includes the purchase of base oils and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. The HEP segment relates to all of the operations of HEP. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.