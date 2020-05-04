Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

In a report issued on May 1, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goldman Sachs BDC is a Hold with an average price target of $15.00, which is a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.75 million and net profit of $8.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GSBD in relation to earlier this year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of lending services. It provides financing for middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity. It provides financing for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, leveraged buyouts, dividend recapitalization and restructuring with investment size ranging between USD 10-75 million. It invests in companies with EBITDA between USD 5-75 million

