Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Hold rating on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) on February 17 and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 55.9% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, United States Steel, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Quantum Minerals with a $11.62 average price target.

Based on First Quantum Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion and GAAP net loss of $115 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $198 million.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.