Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report issued on March 16, Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), with a price target of C$64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Dominion Resources, TransAlta, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners with a $51.53 average price target, a 36.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $61 million.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate.